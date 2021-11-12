Chris Smithley couldn’t ask for a better time to play rival Washington & Jefferson.
The head football coach at Waynesburg University knows that a win against W&J would serve as a salve to the wounds suffered this season.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity,” Smithley said. “We’ll control what we can control and try to play our best football game.”
Not a lot is at stake in this game, outside of a satisfying victory. The Presidents (6-2, 7-2) saw their playoff hopes dissipate in a 27-11 loss to Carnegie Mellon last week. In a Presidents’ Athletic Conference that W&J once dominated, a third different champion will take the title this year.
“We’re down,” said Washington & Jefferson head coach Mike Sirianni. “We’re not going to make the playoffs. We’ve got two weeks left, against Waynesburg and probably an ECAC Bowl.
“It’s time we have to realize what we are. We have to change with the times, What that means, I don’t know. We are going to make some changes. We’re proud to be in the postseason but we have to look at how we’re doing some things. There are going to be changes.”
One might be Sirianni giving up his play call duties and concentrate on the overall aspect of the team.
“We just can’t stand still with the status quo and let this keep happening,” Sirianni said. “We’re not going to be satisfied with where we are.”
For Waynesburg (2-6, 2-7), it’s been a season full of injuries and losses. The Yellow Jackets are on their third starting quarterback, Trevor Miller.
“Tyler Raimes broke his collarbone in the Grove City game and is eligible for a medical redshirt season next year,” Smithley said. “If you can take a positive from it, that’s what it would be. We trust him.”
W&J has been playing quarterback roulette the past couple weeks, first Justin Heacock then Colton Jones, then back to Heacock. Both will play today.
“Colt was taking a beating (against Carnegie Mellon),” said Sirianni. “That’s the reason I took him out. Justin gave us a spark.”
Waynesburg running back Justin Flack, despite missing a chunk of time with an injury, has rushed for 631 yards and averages a strong 4.4 yards per carry. Nick Hall has also been getting more playing time and enjoyed a 165-yard, two-touchdown game in last week’s win over Bethany.
“This conference has gotten much better,” Sirianni said. “We have to keep up with it.”
Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.
Notes
The Presidents have won 44 of the last 48 meetings in what is called “The Backyard Brawl.” W&J rolled to 66-0 victory last year. ... W&J has won 761 games in its 130-year history (762-398-40), third behind Mount Union (822) and Wittenberg (786) among NCAA Division III schools. Widener (717) and Wabash (701) round out the top five. ... W&J has won 45 of its past 49 home games dating back to Oct. 22, 2011. W&J finished unbeaten at home in 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013.