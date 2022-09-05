Cornelius Coleman

Coleman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Waynesburg University football team opened a new chapter in its history, as first-year head coach Dr. Cornelius Coleman led his team south to his hometown to face Gallaudet. After having kickoff delayed by two hours by a massive power outage in the metro area, the Yellow Jackets lit up the scoreboard at Hotchkiss Field in a 52-14 win.

Saturday's final outcome snapped Waynesburg's six-game losing streak in season openers. Though Waynesburg never trailed on the afternoon, the host Bison (0-1) stayed right with the visitors throughout the first half. A 10-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Tyler Raines to sophomore wide receiver Ke'AnDre Hollis with eight seconds remaining in the first quarter put the Yellow Jackets ahead 13-3. Junior kicker Ricco Sastoque connected on his second of seven extra point attempts on the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In