WAYNESBURG — Quarterback Mason Schrenker scored on two short touchdown runs in the first half and Waynesburg withstood two defensive scores by Thiel in the final eight minutes to edge the Tomcats, 14-13, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at John F. Wiley Stadium.
It was the first victory of the season for Waynesburg (1-3, 1-4), but it wasn't decided until Thiel (0-4, 0-5) missed an extra-point kick after Trou Johnson returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown that brought Thiel to within 14-13 with only 2:16 remaining. The kick was blocked by Waynesburg's Tyler Smith.
Waynesburg took a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter but Thiel's Eligah Flynn intercepted a Schrenker pass and returned it 38 yards for the Tomcats' first points of the game with 7:13 to play.
Schrenker gave Waynesburg a 7-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He added a two-yard scoring run in the second quarter to make it 14-0.
Thiel was unable to battle back, in large part, because of its lack of success in the passing game. The Tomcats were only 2-for-22 for 35 yards and had two passes intercepted.
Schrenker completed 11 of 27 passes for 104 yards and Justin Flack rushed for 82 yards on 26 carries.