WAYNESBURG – Brooke Fuller had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds as Waynesburg University pulled away in the second half for a 79-65 victory over Bethany on Monday night in the first round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.
Waynesburg (8-18) moves on to the quarterfinals Wednesday night and will play at Westminster (19-6).
It was Waynesburg’s second win over Bethany in only three days. The Yellow Jackets won the regular-season finale 70-58 on the same court Saturday.
Bethany (6-20) was trailing by only 40-36 at halftime but Waynesburg put together a pivotal 13-2 run midway through the third quarter and that broke open the game. The Yellow Jackets led 66-49 after three quarters.
Alli Delaney had 15 points for Waynesburg, Erin Joyce scored 11 and Elena McDermott came off the bench to score 11 points. Joyce also had five assists. The yellow Jackets shot 48 percent.
Bethany’s Courtney Walker scored a game-high 22 points. Bethany committed 22 turnovers.