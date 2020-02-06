The Washington-Greene Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2020 on Sunday, June 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in Southpointe.
This year’s group of inductees include:
Patrick Aigner,
- Football – Washington & Jefferson College – He passed for more than 3,580 yards in his college career and was a NCAA Division III Pizza Hut All-American quarterback in 1988.
Dr. Anthony Canterna,
- Youth Service – For 47 years he has served student-athletes in Washington County and throughout numerous communities as an altruistic Orthopedic Physician. W&J’s sports physician since 1972.
Curtis Ellis,
- Wrestling – Washington High School and Morgan State University – A two-time WPIAL champion and PIAA semifinalist in 1977. He was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American at 118 pounds and had a career record of 102-17-1 in college.
Justin Evans,
- Athlete of Distinction, Soccer – Peters Township High School, and Penn State and St. Bonaventure – Evans enjoyed a 10-year soccer career, playing in the Major League Soccer, for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, overseas and in the Major Indoor Soccer League.
Justin Gregula,
- Baseball and Football – Washington High School and Old Dominion University – Led Wash High to PIAA and WPIAL football championships in 2001 and to a WPIAL baseball crown in 2002. Threw 39 TD passes in career. Three-year starter at ODU, hitting .286 with 186 hits, 30 doubles, nine HRs and 93 RBI.
Howard Hackley,
- Football – Canon-McMillan High School and Edinboro University – He was a three-sport athlete in high school, football, wrestling and track. He was an All-American football player at Edinboro. Hackley played in the CFL and went to camp with Cleveland Browns in 1977.
Joe Maize,
- Coach, Baseball – Waynesburg Central High School and Slippery Rock University – Coached 35 years at Peters Township, compiling a record of 422-241 (.637 winning percentage). He led the Indians to WPIAL Class AAAA titles in 2007 and 2008 and to PIAA silver medals in 2004 and 2005.
Jonathan Miles,
- Football – Washington High School and Boston College – He was an All-State offensive tackle in 1993 for Wash High, helping Little Prexies to WPIAL Class AA championship and PIAA runnerup. He was a three-year letterman for BC and starting left tackle in 1997.
Mary Mosley,
- Coach, Basketball and Volleyball – Trinity High School and Slippery Rock University. – She compiled a 231-93 record as girls basketball coach at Immaculate Conception High School from 1973-1986. Her Comets were first local girls team to win a WPIAL championship in 1986. She had a 175-32 record as Waynesburg College women’s volleyball coach.
Wade Timmerson, Basketball – Fort Cherry High School and Robert Morris University – He led the WPIAL in scoring in the 1987-88 season averaging 30.4 points per game. He scored more than 1,400 points for the Rangers and was the
- Observer-Reporter Player of the Decade of the 1980s. He led Robert Morris to three NCAA tournaments.
Jon Vallina,
- Coach, Golf, Athletic Director – Burgettstown High School and Slippery Rock University –Vallinae was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2016. He was the Blue Devils’ golf coach for 28 years with a record of 352-82 record and .811 winning percentage and five WPIAL team titles. Two-time Pennsylvania Athletic Director of the Year.
1998 Washington Little Prexies, Team of Yesteryear,
- Baseball – They won PIAA and WPIAL Class AA championships. They went 20-3, winning four PIAA tournament games. The average margin of victory in the 20 wins was 8.62. In eight postseason wins, Wash High scored 86 runs and allowed just 17. WHS won the state crown with a 13-3 whitewashing of Wyalusing.
Frank Zebrasky,
- Football & Baseball – Washington High School and West Liberty University – He was the West Virginia Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 1979 as the Hilltoppers’ quarterback. He was also named honorable mention punter and placekicker that season. He left West Liberty with nine offensive school records. Helped WHS baseball to 1977 WPIAL championship game.
Also, Mark Kern was elected in 2019 but could not attend the banquet because of scheduling conflicts and will be inducted this year. A Canon-McMillan graduate, Kern was a stalwart of W&J’s 1987 defense and team that advanced to national quarterfinals. He was an AP Little-All American and Pizza Hut All-American in 1988.
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased through PayPal at wash-greenesportshall.org or by calling B.J. at 724-678-4320.
Complete biographical information on all inductees will be included in a future edition of the Observer-Reporter.