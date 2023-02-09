The Washington-Greene Co. Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 inductees, special honorees, Courage Award, Above and Beyond Award recipients and Hall of Fame Moment on Thursday.
The chapter’s 37th induction banquet will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe.
The public sale of tickets will begin April 1. Tickets for the banquet cost $55. Tables are rounds of 10 for $550. More information will be provided at a later date.
2023 inductees
Delmer Beshore, Athlete of Distinction, Basketball – PennWest California and NBA.
Ruth Ann Burke, Meritorious Service, Peters Township High School.
Bob Clites, Athlete, Baseball and Basketball – Mapletown High School.
Christian Hanson, Athlete of Distinction, Hockey – Peters Township High School, University of Notre Dame and NHL.
Don Hartman, Coach, Baseball and Softball – California High School and Frazier High School and PennWest California.
Perry Ivery, Athlete, Football, Fort Cherry High School and University of Toledo/PennWest California.
Stephen “Skip” Koskoski, Athlete, Basketball and Baseball – Ringgold High School and Robert Morris University.
Tamarra Nixon Miles, Athlete, Track and Field –Washington High School and Kent State University.
Jeff Mountain, Coach, Baseball – Washington & Jefferson College.
Shanna Yourchik Meyers, Athlete, Volleyball, Basketball and Track and Field, Jefferson-Morgan High School and PennWest California
Frank Pryor, Coach, Athlete, Official, Baseball and Basketball – Beth-Center High School and West Virginia University.
1992 Washington & Jefferson Presidents, Team of Yesteryear, Football.
Special honorees
Roy D. Davis, Harness Racing (Posthumous)
Dennis R. “Denny” Mader, Official – Burgettstown and Union High School
Pete Maropis, Baseball (Posthumous) – Union High School and Alliance College
James C. (Jimmy) Montecalvo and Luke Blanock Memorial Courage Award – Garrett Miller, Peters Township High School and Baldwin-Wallace University; Rick Puskar, Laurel Highlands High School and Waynesburg University.
Edward E. (Eddie) Monaco Above and Beyond Award –Christine Blaine, Washington Wild Things (Front Office Executive); Richard Stevens, Washington & Jefferson (Front College, Retired Equipment Manager)
Hall of Fame Moment – Local harness driver Jeff Mallett (Posthumous) wins the 1984 Breeders Crown at The Meadows driving local horse Dragon’s Lair.
More detailed biographies of each inductee and award winner will be published in a future edition of the Observer-Reporter.
