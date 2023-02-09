Washington-Greene Hall of Fame to induct 15

The Washington-Greene Co. Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2023 inductees, special honorees, Courage Award, Above and Beyond Award recipients and Hall of Fame Moment on Thursday.

The chapter’s 37th induction banquet will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Southpointe.

