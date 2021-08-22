By Joe Tuscano
Staff writer
Gary Dunn might have wanted to wear a Maytag repairman outfit over the past year.
The head football coach at California University was one lonely guy.
While the Presidents’ Athletic Conference decided to hold a spring football season, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference did not.
The PSAC chose to wait until this fall to start the season that the COVID-19 pandemic shut down. No one is quite sure what impact the layoff will have on some of these players.
But Dunn is about to find out as the PSAC season revs up.
“We had spring ball and that was good,” said Dunn. “We recruited during the fall. Hopefully, everything is back to normal.
“We are eager to get back and we’re eager to get here. I give our administration a lot of credit for the procedures put in with the help of our training staff. We never got shut down and we never missed a workout.”
Dunn said the time off made players miss the sport they cherished.
“It makes you appreciate it more,” he said. “When something that you love is taken away from you, you just appreciate it that much more. That’s what I’ve seen with our players.”
Noah Mitchell agrees. The 6-4, 210-pound sophomore threw 25 touchdowns and had eight interceptions when he last played a season two years ago.
That was also a time when he weighed 30 pound less.
That’s right. Mitchell decided to add the weight to help with his running the ball and break free of defensive lineman who weigh closer to what Mitchell does now, 230 pounds.
“I was always a skinny kid,” said Mitchell. “It was never for injuries. It will make me a lot stronger and harder to tackle.”
Mitchell had a nutrition plan from high school and he says he has become quicker, more explosive.
“My mom prepared the food for me,” said Mitchell. “She played a huge part of it. A lot of the weight went to my stomach because you would eat and lift. When I worked the cardio, it fell off my stomach.”
Mitchell threw for 2,464 yards, completing 55 percent of his passes, in the 2019 season.
Dunn believes the team will rise or fall on the play of the defense.
“I really believe our defense will be our strength by the end of the year,” Dunn said. “We have a great veteran presence at every level of the defense.”
Derek Korboi had a great spring, Dunn said. The 6-0, 280-pound defensive tackle had 22 tackles and 2 ½ quarterback sacks.
Gerald Brown, a returning all-conference player, had a team-high eight sacks from his tackle position in 2019. The 6-1 250-pound sophomore led the team with tackles for losses with 16 ½.
Noah Dillow (6-1, 210) and his 59 tackles return at linebacker and a pair of sophomores – Jermal Martin and Kamon Morman – give the Vulcans security at the cornerback positions.
“Everything on offense for us starts up front,” Dunn said. “Our offensive line is coming together,”
Bryce Perkins (6-3, 275) anchors the line at center. Tackles Eric Hudanic (6-3, 275) and Brenden Badstibner (6-3, 300) join Perken to form a nice pocket for Mitchell.
“To have a returning quarterback makes you sleep a little easier,” said Dunn. “Noah has committed himself to staying up here all summer. He put a lot of size and strength on. I’m excited for him.”
Tyson Hill, who had just under 1,000 yards receiving on 54 catches, has another year of eligibility.
The one weak spot on offense is tailback, where Dunn hopes the numbers help ease the loss of Nelson Brown to graduation.
Richie Sykes (6-0, 210), Eric McKan (5-10, 210), Jamorya Cousin (6-0, 220) and transfer Kyle Brunson are all in the mix.
Dunn said Slippery Rock, which has won the PSAC title the past two seasons, is the team to beat in the conference.
“Indiana is always loaded,” Dunn said. “The great thing about the PSAC West is that you have to show up every week. There are a lot of really good coaches in the conference and a lot of good teams. The difficult thing is that all the teams have not played for two years.”