Alie Seto’s basketball season didn’t end on the court quite the way the Washington & Jefferson senior wanted as the Presidents last lost Saturday night at Saint Vincent in the championship game of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament.
However, Seto’s season was capped Wednesday in grand fashion when she was selected at the PAC’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. The league announced its all-conference teams for men’s and women’s basketball.
Seto, a froward, is the eighth W&J player to win the PAC’s top women’s basketball award and the first since Kennan Killeen in 2009-10.
A Brownsville graduate, Seto ranked fourth in the PAC in scoring (16.7 per game), fourth in steals (24), fourth in field-goal percentage (49.5 percent), fourth in free-throw percentage (74.5 percent), fifth in blocked shots (1.2 per game) and eighth in rebounding (8.3 per game).
She is a three-time All-PAC selection after earning second team honors following her sophomore and junior seasons.
Seto finished her W&J career with 1,189 points, 676 rebounds and 82 blocked shots.
“No one is more deserving of PAC Player of the Year than Alie,” W&J head coach Jina DeRubbo said. “She has carried our team for the last two years and brings a level of intensity and consistency to the court that has allowed us to be very successful.”
Seto was joined on the first team by W&J teammate Maria Lawhorne. The Presidents’ Lauren Gilbert was named to the second team and Hannah Johnston received honorable mention.
Waynesburg’s Andrea Orlosky also received honorable mention.
Saint Vincent’s Carlee Kilgus, a South Fayette graduate, was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and was a first team selection.
Waynesburg’s Isaiah Alonzo was named to the All-PAC Men’s Basketball first team. W&J’s Cameron Seemann was chosen to the second team and Waynesburg’s Matt Popeck, a Washington graduate, received honorable mention.
Westminster’s Isaac Stamatiades is the PAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year. Grove City’s Justice Rice, a Monessen graduate, was a first-team selection.