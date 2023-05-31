Tyler Horvat

Mark Marietta/For the O-R

Washington & Jefferson’s Tyler Horvat was a standout pitcher and center fielder.

 Mark Marietta

Washington & Jefferson pitcher/outfielder Tyler Horvat received D3baseball.com First Team All-America honors on Wednesday. Horvat becomes the first player in Washington & Jefferson baseball history to earn All-America honors in three different seasons.

This marks the second time that Horvat has received first team honors from the organization, as he did so back in 2021. Horvat was a fifth team selection last spring.

