Washington & Jefferson pitcher/outfielder Tyler Horvat received D3baseball.com First Team All-America honors on Wednesday. Horvat becomes the first player in Washington & Jefferson baseball history to earn All-America honors in three different seasons.
This marks the second time that Horvat has received first team honors from the organization, as he did so back in 2021. Horvat was a fifth team selection last spring.
Earlier this month, Horvat earned both conference Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year honors after helping the Presidents to a fourth-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament title and automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
The multi-dimensional standout excelled as both the Presidents’ workhorse on the mound as well as serving as the offensive catalyst at the top of the lineup. Horvat posted a PAC-leading 11 wins, a total which is tied for the second most in NCAA Division III this season. Horvat compiled a 3.86 ERA and totaled a personal-best 82 strikeouts over a career-high 93.1 innings. Horvat limited the opposition to a .238 batting average and issued only 21 walks. He tossed four complete games with one being a shutout.
Horvat finished his W&J career with a 29-4 record with a 2.71 ERA over 242 innings. The 29 career victories are the most in W&J history.
Offensively, Horvat patrolled center field and led the league with 70 hits and stole a PAC-best 30 bases. The 30 stolen bases are a single-season W&J record while his 62 career stolen bases are also a program best. He ranked in the top seven in the PAC in batting average (seventh at .387); sixth in OPS (1.025); runs scored (first with 54); triples (tied for second with six); walks (first with 34) and on-base percentage (fourth at .484).
