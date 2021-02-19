GREENVILLE – The Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team coasted to a 77-38 victory over host Thiel in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Friday night.
The Presidents moved to 4-0 on the season while the Tomcats fell to 0-2.
W&J led 20-5 after the first quarter before taking a 39-13 advantage into halftime. The Presidents finished off the victory by outscoring the Tomcats 38-25 over the final 20 minutes.
Junior guard Piper Morningstar led the way for the Presidents with a season-high collegiate-best 15 points on six-of-nine shooting and a pair of three-pointers. Morningstar added four assists and three steals.
Kamryn Lach enjoyed her best performance as a President as the junior transfer connected on four-of-five three-point attempts for a season-high 12 points. Senior guard Lauren Gilbert finished with 10 points, a game-high five assists and three steals.
Freshman center Sarah Berardelli pulled down 10 rebounds in only 15 minutes to lead all players.
W&J put together another strong shooting performance, as Presidents shot 48% from the field and made 10 of 20 three-point attempts.