Basketball NCAA stock

PITTSBURGH – The Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team rode a strong first quarter to earn a wire-to-wire victory over previously unbeaten Carnegie Mellon, 56-48, Monday afternoon at Wiegand Gym.

The Presidents, who improved to 10-1, piled up 25 first-quarter points, almost half their total for the game. W&J led 25-15 after one quarter against the cold-shooting Tartans (8-1), who shot 26 percent from the field and made just one of 17 three-point attempts.

