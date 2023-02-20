The Washington & Jefferson Presidents advanced to the semifinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament after a remarkable night from beyond the arc in a 78-58 victory over Geneva Monday evening in the Salvitti Family Gymnasium. The Presidents drained a season-high 13 three-pointers in the victory.
The Presidents improve to 24-2 on the season with their seventh-straight victory. W&J has now advanced into the PAC Tournament semifinal round in 11 consecutive seasons.
The Red and Black will host the Chatham Cougars in the PAC Tournament Semifinals Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The last meeting between the two led to a dramatic finish after Bryn Bezjak hit a game-winning buzzer beater to beat the Cougars by a 59-56 score.
Meghan Dryburgh found her way to her 16th double-double of the season as she accumulated 10 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, four assists, and two steals. Dryburgh also shot 55.6% from the field tonight as she led the Presidents in each phase of the game. Alyssa Pollice posted career highs in points (10) and rebounds (10) to register her first collegiate double double.
Geneva opened the game with the first four points to stake claim to an early lead. The lead however was short lived as the Presidents found their rhythm and led by 23-8 after the first quarter. Adalynn Cherry posted the first nine points of the game for the Presidents as she hit three consecutive threes on neighboring possessions. W&J held a narrow 9-8 lead at the 4:41 mark but seized control by scoring the final 14 points of the first quarter. Pollice gave W&J a big lift off of the bench, as she accounted for seven points in the first quarter, including a pair of triples. Her second triple stretched the lead into double digits at 19-8. Stellanie Loutsion tallied a three of her own just before the buzzer to swell the lead to 15.
