The Washington & Jefferson Presidents advanced to the semifinals of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament after a remarkable night from beyond the arc in a 78-58 victory over Geneva Monday evening in the Salvitti Family Gymnasium. The Presidents drained a season-high 13 three-pointers in the victory.

The Presidents improve to 24-2 on the season with their seventh-straight victory. W&J has now advanced into the PAC Tournament semifinal round in 11 consecutive seasons.

