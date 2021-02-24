BETHANY, W.Va. – Cameron Seemann scored 18 points, Jake Livingston and Nicholas Campalong each had a double-double, and Washington & Jefferson pulled away over the final 10 minutes and defeated Bethany 71-60 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference basketball game Wednesday night.
The win was the fourth straight for the Presidents and has W&J (5-1, 5-1) a half-game behind first-place Westminster, a 79-72 winner over Geneva. It was the second league loss for Geneva.
W&J never trailed but led by only 26-24 at halftime after shooting only 37 percent in the first half and committing 12 turnovers. The Presidents did a better job of protecting the basketball in the second half and finished the night shooting 47 percent.
Bethany (0-6, 0-6), which shot 26 percent in the first half, was within 46-42 with nine minutes remaining. That’s when W&J put together a pivotal 10-2 run that opened a 56-44 edge. Bethany never threatened again.
Livingston finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Campalong had 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Presidents outrebounded Bethany, 50-34.
Asa Klimchock led four Bison players in double figures with 14 points.