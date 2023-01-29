Washington & Jefferson freshman guard Stellanie Loutsion posted a season-high 19 points in a 57-53 road setback to second place Saint Vincent Saturday afternoon in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game at the Robert S. Carey Center in Westmoreland County.

The loss ends W&J's school-record tying 16-game winning streak. The Presidents drop to 13-1 in the PAC and 17-2 overall. Saint Vincent (15-3 overall, 13-2 PAC) extends its winning streak to 11 games.

