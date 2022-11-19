W&J black helmet

The Washington & Jefferson football team placed 17 players on the 2022 All-Presidents' Athletic Conference Teams, which were announced by the conference office last week. The All-PAC teams and yearly award winners are determined by vote of the league's 11 head coaches.

The Presidents placed six players on the All-PAC First Team. Senior offensive lineman Angelo Fratini of Burgettstown, and senior tight end John O'Rourke picked up the honors offensively. Defensively, W&J placed four on the first team. Senior defensive lineman Alex Keith, sophomore defensive lineman Dawson Dietz, junior linebacker Justin Johns and senior defensive back Drew Ehrlich.

