The Washington & Jefferson football team placed 17 players on the 2022 All-Presidents' Athletic Conference Teams, which were announced by the conference office last week. The All-PAC teams and yearly award winners are determined by vote of the league's 11 head coaches.
The Presidents placed six players on the All-PAC First Team. Senior offensive lineman Angelo Fratini of Burgettstown, and senior tight end John O'Rourke picked up the honors offensively. Defensively, W&J placed four on the first team. Senior defensive lineman Alex Keith, sophomore defensive lineman Dawson Dietz, junior linebacker Justin Johns and senior defensive back Drew Ehrlich.
Fratini picks up his third-straight All-PAC First Team honor. A team captain, Fratini has been a mainstay for the offensive line the past four years. Fratini has helped W&J to at least eight wins in each of the three full seasons during his time as a starter. O'Rourke solidified his second-straight All-PAC First Team honor. The senior posted a pair of touchdown catches in W&J's 17-14 victory at Westminster on Oct. 8.
Waynesburg Flack a first-teamer
Senior running back Justin Flack highlighted this year's honorees with his second first-team selection. Flack ended 2022 ranked third in the PAC in total rushing yards (811) and rushing yards per game (90.1). The veteran standout led the conference in rushing touchdowns with 11, total touchdowns scored (12) and points scored per game (8.0).
A pair of Jackets became two-time all-PAC picks after earning second-team laurels
Senior offensive lineman Chase Espen anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the third-best rushing offense in the league (195.5 yards per game). Espen was also lauded as an honorable mention All-PAC pick following the 2020-21 campaign.
Sophomore wide receiver Dakota Romantino of Charleroi, an honorable mention selection following the 2021 campaign, ended 2022 ranked third in the league in receiving yards per game (76.7) and second in yards per catch (18.6). He totaled 37 catches, five of which went for touchdowns.
