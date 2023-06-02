The Washington & Jefferson College Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has been announced and five new members will be inducted Sept. 15 at the Rossin Ballroom.
The newly elected members include Mike Chiodo ‘05 (soccer), Paige Fairbaugh ‘84 (field hockey), Eddie Nogay ‘14 (baseball), Michael Orstein (former swimming & diving head coach), and Jamie (Gullen) Potter ‘07 (volleyball).
Chiodo is W&J men’s soccer all-time leader in career goals (45), assists (26) and points (116). In 2003, Chiodo helped W&J win its first PAC championship and was the PAC Player of the Year, becoming just the third player in school history to earn that distinction. He scored both goals in a 2-0 triumph in the championship. Chiodo helped the Presidents win back-to-back conference titles a year later. A four-time All-PAC selection, Chiodo earned three conference first-team awards.
Fairbaugh was a four-year letterwinner for the field hockey program. She helped elevate the program within the Pennwood Athletic Conference and was selected to the league all-star team during all four years of her career. A center forward, Fairbaugh has the second-best, single-season goal total in school history, netting 17 during the 1982 season.
Nogay established himself as one of the top pitchers in the history of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. From 2011-2014, the two-time PAC Pitcher of the Year posted a 28-2 record and set the school’s career wins record. In 2013, he was selected to the D3baseball.com and ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams. After earning his degree, Nogay was awarded the prestigious NCAA postgraduate scholarship. His 12 victories in 2013 remains the school’s single-season record. The 12th win of the year came in the NCAA Regionals, a memorable 11-8, five-hour and two minute triumph in 15 innings over Thomas More. Nogay pitched the final five innings and allowed one hit with six strikeouts.
A 15-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, Orstein shaped the W&J aquatic programs for three decades. He guided nine teams to conference titles as well as 251 individual champions. He coached his daughter Kaitlyn (Orstein) Fife ‘08 to eight NCAA Division III titles and 14 All-America finishes. W&J athletes qualified for NCAA championships 36 times during his tenure and he had a 487-219-3 record in dual meets. Orstein was also responsible for securing an United States Olympic Committee grant which brought men’s and women’s water polo to the W&J campus. Orstein served as head coach for both programs for four years.
Orstein also served as head men’s and women’s track & field coach and helped Jaimee Heffner become the first female athlete at W&J to win a national championship (1997, javelin).
(Gullen) Potter smashed the school volleyball record for career assists during the rally scoring era. Potter delivered 4,640 career assists, which is nearly 2,000 more than any other W&J setter during the last two decades. She also holds the career aces record with 135. In 2005, Gullen helped W&J win its first PAC championship in seven years as the Presidents finished with a 26-6 record. During the championship season, Potter totaled 1,387 assists, 298 digs, 118 kills, and 33 aces and was named PAC Player of the Year. Gullen was a three-time All-PAC selection, including first-team in her junior and senior years.
