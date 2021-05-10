Fourth-ranked Washington & Jefferson has earned the top seed and hosting rights for this week’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference baseball tournament.
The four-team, double-elimination championship tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday at Ross Memorial Park.
This is W&J’s fourth consecutive year serving as the league’s championship tournament host. The Presidents, led by 19th-year head coach Jeff Mountain, are making their 12th-straight tournament appearance. W&J (33-1) won its 12th PAC title in 2019. The tournament was not held in 2020 after the college baseball season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also earning spots in the tournament are No. 2 Grove City (27-8) and No. 3 Franciscan (16-17).
Bethany (16-20) will travel to Saint Vincent (14-16) for a nine-inning play-in game today at 3 p.m. for the fourth and final seed.
The winner of this year’s tournament will earn the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championship, with regional play scheduled for May 27-31. Team selections for the Division III Championship will be May 23.