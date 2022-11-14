The Washington & Jefferson College football team’s season has been extended by one game.
The ECAC announced Monday that W&J will host Hobart in the Division III Asa S. Bushnell Bowl on Saturday at Cameron Stadium. Kickoff will be at noon.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 1:21 am
Tickets will be sold on gameday only at the main entrance to the stadium. Cash only admission will be $10 for adults. Children 12 and under will be granted free admission as well as all W&J staff and students who present their college ID.
W&J enters Saturday’s postseason game with an 8-2 record. Hobart, from Geneva, N.Y., compiled a 7-3 record and was 4-2 in Liberty League play.
Under the direction of head coach Mike Sirianni, the Presidents have qualified for the postseason in 17 of his 20 seasons. W&J will be making its sixth appearance in an ECAC bowl game. The Presidents previously competed in the ECACs in 2003, 2010, 2016, 2019 and 2021. W&J has compiled a 4-1 mark in ECAC bowl competition.
The Presidents and Statesmen have matched up twice but this will be the first between the schools in 80 years.
