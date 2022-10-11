Washington & Jefferson College and The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame will honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee coach John Luckhardt with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute on Saturday during the Presidents’ home football game against Carnegie Mellon. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.
“We are thrilled for Coach Luckhardt,” said Washington & Jefferson athletic director Scott McGuiness. “He turned W&J football into an annual NCAA Division III power and helped create so many memorable moments and memories for Washington & Jefferson College students, alumni and fans. Coach Luckhardt’s entry into the College Football Hall of Fame cements his legacy of leadership, mentoring and excellence.”
The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class will be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
“Coach John Luckhardt was a major presence in Western Pennsylvania football, and he turned Washington & Jefferson into a perennial national contender,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are thrilled to honor him at Cameron Stadium for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame induction.”
Coach Luckhardt turned two programs into national contenders, winning an astounding 76.1 percent of his combined games at Washington & Jefferson and California University.
In 1982, Luckhardt took over a W&J program that had only produced four winning campaigns in the previous 17 seasons. By 1984, Luckhardt had turned the Presidents into a 9-2 team, winning the team’s first Presidents’ Athletic Conference title and earning the school’s first trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The program never looked back, amassing winning records every season under his watch, culminating in 1998 with a 137-37-2 record during his 17-year tenure.
Under Luckhardt, W&J won 13 PAC championships and made 11 appearances in the NCAA Playoffs, including two trips to the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl (1992 and 1994). In 1992, he was named the AFCA National Coach of the Year.
Following his time at W&J, Luckhardt led the program at California (2002-11). His tenure with the Vulcans was the best 10-year stint in school history, and he exited as the Vulcans’ all-time winningest coach with an 88-33 record. He led Cal to the NCAA Division II semifinals in three times after winning regional titles in 2007, 2008 and 2009.
