Washington & Jefferson College and The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame will honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee coach John Luckhardt with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute on Saturday during the Presidents’ home football game against Carnegie Mellon. The game will kick off at 1 p.m.

“We are thrilled for Coach Luckhardt,” said Washington & Jefferson athletic director Scott McGuiness. “He turned W&J football into an annual NCAA Division III power and helped create so many memorable moments and memories for Washington & Jefferson College students, alumni and fans. Coach Luckhardt’s entry into the College Football Hall of Fame cements his legacy of leadership, mentoring and excellence.”

