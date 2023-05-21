The Washington & Jefferson baseball team split a pair of games Saturday in the NCAA Division III tournament during regional play in Dallas, Pa.

The Presidents won an early game, scoring a season-high for runs in an 18-9 victory over Keystone. The Presidents then played host Misericordia in an elimination game later in the day. Misericordia used a four-run ninth inning to oust the Presidents, 12-8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In