The Washington & Jefferson baseball team split a pair of games Saturday in the NCAA Division III tournament during regional play in Dallas, Pa.
The Presidents won an early game, scoring a season-high for runs in an 18-9 victory over Keystone. The Presidents then played host Misericordia in an elimination game later in the day. Misericordia used a four-run ninth inning to oust the Presidents, 12-8.
W&J, which ends the season with a 32-14 record, broke open a close game against Keystone by scoring six runs in the sixth inning for a 16-9 lead. The 18 runs were the most ever scored by a W&J team in an NCAA tournament game.
Trevor Dean hit a three-run homer in the inning and finished with a team-high four RBI.
W&J took advantage of 12 walks and five hit batsmen by Keystone pitching.
Against Misericordia, Evan Sante reached base safely four times and had three RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.