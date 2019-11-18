The Washington & Jefferson football team had its season extended by one game Monday.
The Presidents (7-3) will play at Ithaca (8-2) on Saturday in the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl, it was announced by the ECAC.
Kickoff is tentatively set for noon.
The Presidents will be making their 30th all-time appearance in postseason play, including the 15th time in head coach Mike Sirianni’s 17 seasons. W&J will be making its fourth appearance in an ECAC bowl game.
Ithaca enters with an 8-2 record after a 32-20 win over Cortland. The Bombers finished tied for second place in the Liberty League with a 4-2 conference record.
Both teams were ranked in the D3football.com Top 25 poll at various points of the season. W&J opened the season ranked before climbing as high as No. 12. Ithaca, which started the season unranked, rose to No. 8 after a 7-0 start. The Bombers then dropped back-to-back conference games to Union and RPI to fall out of the Top 25.
The teams have one common opponent, Saint Vincent. Ithaca opened the season by beating the Bearcats 66-28 in Latrobe. W&J bested Saint Vincent by a 42-10 margin on Nov. 9. W&J holds a 3-2 record against Ithaca in the all-time series.