Down a pair of starters the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team did what they needed to do to secure a 100-93 overtime victory over the visiting Saint Vincent Bearcats Saturday afternoon in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.

The win is the sixth straight for the Presidents, who improve to 7-1 overall and remain perfect in PAC play at 5-0. The Bearcats fell to 3-2 in conference play and 6-2 overall despite a game-high 27 points from Tayler McNeal.

