BEAVER FALLS – Jordan West ran for two third-quarter touchdowns, and Jacob Adams passed for 311 yards and a score as Washington & Jefferson pulled away in the second half for a 28-3 victory over Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday night at Reeves Stadium.
W&J (4-2, 5-2) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Adams, who completed 24 of 36 passes, hooked up with Cameron O’Brien on a 13-yard touchdown pass.
The score remained 7-0 until Geneva’s Daniel Nordaas booted a 22-yard field with 17 seconds left in the first half to cut the Presidents’ lead to 7-3.
West, who rushed for 78 yards on 20 carries, got W&J’s ground game going in the third quarter when he scored on runs of 12 and one yards to give W&J a 20-3 lead.
EJ Thompson capped a big third quarter for W&J with a 27-yard scoring run in the final minute.
Geneva’s triple-option offense produced 245 rushing yards but the Golden Tornadoes (3-3, 3-4) completed only one of nine passes for 19 yards.
The Golden Tornadoes’ Isaac Gibbs rushed for 111 yards on 26 carries.
Each team lost three fumbles but not throw an interception.