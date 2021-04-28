The Washington & Jefferson College football team had 15 players named to the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Football Teams that was released Wednesday.
The All-PAC teams and award winners were decided upon by a vote of the PAC’s head coaches.
W&J had six players earn first team honors: sophomore offensive lineman Angelo Fratini, sophomore H-back/tight end Johnny O’Rourke, junior wide receiver Andrew Wolf senior defensive lineman Keith Knowell, senior linebacker Sean Doran and Drew Ehrlich.
Seven Presidents were selected to the second team. That group includes senior offensive lineman Connor Walsh, senior wide receiver Payton Skalos, junior quarterback Justin Heacock and junior running back Joey Koroly, Elijah Goosby, Alex Bellinotti and Nick Freiwald earned Second Team honors for their defensive efforts.
Freshman linebacker Justin Johns and junior defensive back Tyler Sabo received honorable mention. Senior wide receiver Antoine Hachem represented W&J on the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
The All-PAC honor was the first for Fratini, who has started all 15 games since arriving at W&J. The sophomore guard helped pave the way for the PAC’s top scoring offense (37.0 ppg) and second best passing offense (242 yards per game).
After missing the majority of the 2019 season, Wolf returned with a vengeance this spring to pick up his second First Team honor. The junior wide receiver finished with 32 receptions, 300 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He ranked near the top of the PAC in all three categories.
Doran, one of the top linebackers in the conference, was awarded All-PAC laurels for a third straight season. He finished with 25 total tackles, which ranked as second most of the team. Doran added a sack, fumble recovery and three tackles for loss in the spring of 2021.
Ehrlich, a newcomer to the squad this spring, impressed as a playmaker all of the field for the Presidents. He tallied 15 tackles (2.5 tackles for loss), an interception, three pass breakups, a fumble recovery and three blocked punts. Ehrlich blocked two punts in the PAC Championship game on April 23 at Westminster. Ehrlich was selected as a member of the D3football.com Team of the Week on March 30.
O’Rourke aided the offense in multiple ways out of his H-back position. The sophomore garnered All-PAC recognition for the first time in his W&J career.
Knowell picked up his third straight All-PAC honor. He finished with 11 tackles (3.5 tackles for loss) and a team-high three quarterback hurries.
Waynesburg had only one player named to the first or second team. Sophomore running back Justin Flack was selected to the first team at the all-purpose position. The yellow jackets had sevne players receive honorable mention.