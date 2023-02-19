Washington & Jefferson College emerged from the regular season with the top conference record to secure the number one seed and home court advantage throughout the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament, which will take place Feb. 21-25.

The top eight teams as determined through the regular season earned spots in this year’s Championship Tournament, which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21st with quarterfinal games. The winners will advance to the Tournament semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 23 and the PAC Tournament title game will be Saturday, Feb. 25th.

