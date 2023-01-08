The Washington & Jefferson men's basketball team bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to down the visiting Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets in an 88-71 win Saturday afternoon in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game at the Salvitti Family Gymnasium.

The win improves W&J to 7-2 in PAC play and 10-4 overall. Waynesburg drops to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in league contests.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In