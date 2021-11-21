For a second consecutive game, sophomore guard Nick Gearhart recorded a career high in points, as he finished with 26 in a 102-88 win over Pitt-Greensburg Saturday evening in the consolation game at Juniata College Tournament.
This win improves W&J to 4-1 overall. Pitt-Greensburg falls to 0-5 on the 2021-22 season. The win was the second in as many meetings this season against the Bobcats.
Kyran Mitchell, Isaiah Langston and J.R. Mazza each joined Gearhart in double figures in scoring. Mitchell finished with 23 points, and a career-high 13 rebounds for the double-double effort. Langston recorded a career-high of 13 points and Mazza finished the night with a career-high 21 points and six rebounds.
The Presidents used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to surge into the lead. Back-to-back buckets by Langston gave W&J a 65-60 lead with 11:18 to play. Mazza stretched the lead into double digits with a three-pointer that made the score 78-68 with 7:48 remaining. Another three by Mazza swelled the advantage to 89-73 at the 3:59 mark.
A steal and old fashioned three-point play by Dirk Daniels helped W&J reach 100 points with 59 seconds to play.
W&J will return to Salvitti Family Gymnasium on Saturday, as the host of a non-conference game against local Carnegie Mellon University. The Presidents and Tartans tip off is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Waynesburg, 73-67 OT: The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team hit the road on Saturday for a non-Presidents’ Athletic Conference showdown with Hiram. The Yellow Jackets need a little extra time to get the job done, but after 45 minutes of game time, they earned a 73-67 overtime win over the Terriers.
With Waynesburg leading 63-61, Hiram knocked down a game-tying jump shot that sent the game into overtime.
The Yellow Jackets’ stout defense took over in the five-minute extra frame as the Terriers were limited to just four points. Waynesburg scored 10 points from four different individuals, including four from sophomore Bryson Wilt. Three of those points came off an eventual game-winning three-pointer that put the Yellow Jackets up 68-65 with 2:33 left in overtime.
Matt Popeck showcased his offensive and defensive skills in helping to lead Waynesburg to its latest win. Not only did he pour in a game-high 23 points, but he also swiped away a contest-best five steals.
A balanced Jacket attack featured five double-digit scorers. Graduate student Nijon Kirkman dropped in 12 points, snagged seven rebounds and made his presence known in the paint with a game-high four blocks, a total that bested Hiram’s three-block effort as a team.
Sophomore Jansen Knotts posted a double-double on 10 points and 10 rebounds. Wilt filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, while junior point guard Ryan Felberg contributed 10 points.
Women’s results
PS-Berhend, 80-52: The Waynesburg University women’s basketball team traveled to Penn State Behrend, fell into a deep hole early and dropped the non-conference road contest 80-52 Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (0-4) opened the contest on a field goal from sophomore Marley Wolfe. The Lions (4-1) responded by scoring 18 of the next 20 points to build a 18-4 lead with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter. Behrend’s offense proved potent in the opening 10 minutes, which ended with the home team holding a 32-9 lead.
Sophomore Avery Robinson led the way for the Yellow Jackets scoring 12 points, all of which came on four three-pointers. Freshman Madisen Dayton chipped in 10 points, while junior Anika Dansby had a career-high 14 rebounds to go along with a team-high five assists.
LaRoche, 70-58: La Roche used a fast start to record a wire-to-wire 70-58 victory over the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team in the Championship Game of the Springhill Suites Tip-off Tournament Saturday afternoon at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Sophomore forward Sarah Berardelli led the Presidents with a team-high 17 points. Berardelli turned in a strong all-around performance, as she added eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks.
Meghan Dryburgh posted her second consecutive double-double, as the freshman finished 13 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Piper Morningstar chipped in 12 points.
