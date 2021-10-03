The 11th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College football team erased a double-digit second half deficit to pick up a 24-20 victory over Geneva in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday.
The win improves W&J to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the PAC play. Geneva slips to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Fueled by a homecoming crowd, Geneva raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. The Golden Tornadoes went 69 yards in 10 plays to score a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. A two-yard run by Amos Luptak gave Geneva a 7-0 lead.
Geneva used its triple-option attack for a 12-play, 71-yard touchdown drive that spanned six minutes. An eight-yard pass by Luptak to Peyton Schell made it 14-0.
The Presidents marched 76 yards on seven plays to close to within 14-7. Justin Heacock found Andrew Wolf for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Later in the second quarter, a 23-yard field goal by Sean Disbrow brought W&J within 14-10. Disbrow’s second field goal made it 14-13 at halftime.
Geneva extended its lead to 20-10 with a 47-yard touchdown pass by Luptak to Schell in the third quarter. W&J countered as a 43-yard completion by Heacock to Payton Skalos set up EJ Thompson’s 10-yard TD run that cut Geneva’s lead to 20-17.
A short Geneva punt and 26-yard return by Wolf allowed W&J to start at the Geneva 25-yard line in the fourth quarter. Heacock found Wolf for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 9:54 to play to give W&J its first lead.
Heacock was 22-of-32 for 318 yards and two touchdowns.
Grove City 34, Waynesburg 0: Grove City shut out Waynesburg 34-0 in a PAC game, which was the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming contest.
Josh Ehst passed for 307 yards and one touchdown, and Clayton Parrish had three short TD runs as Grove City moved to 3-1 in the PAC and 4-1 overall.
Waynesburg (1-3, 1-4) was held to 238 total yards, including only 99 passing.