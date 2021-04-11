LATROBE – Justin Heacock passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns as the Washington & Jefferson College football team defeated Saint Vincent College 42-14 Saturday afternoon at Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.
The win improves W&J to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the PAC South Division. The loss drops Saint Vincent to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the PAC South.
W&J wraps up PAC South Divisional play when they host Bethany College on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.
W&J opened the scoring on the initial possession of the game when Heacock found Nate Sciarro for a 67-yard touchdown pass that capped a four-play, 79-yard drive. Sean Disbrow tacked on the extra point to make it 7-0 at 13:15 of the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Heacock connected with Andrew Wolf on a 17-yard touchdown pass to give W&J a 14-0 lead. The Presidents added a third score late in the second quarter when Joey Koroly of Trinity plunged in from one-yard out. to give W&J a 21-0 advantage with 2:09 to play in the half.
Saint Vincent opened the third quarter by marching 75 yards on six plays for its first touchdown of the game. Kaelib McElroy rushed 29 yards to find the end zone, which cut W&J’s lead to 21-7 with 12:35 to play in the third.
Heacock found Koroly for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cap a 12-play, 50-yard drive and extended the lead to 28-7 at the 1:38 mark.
Early in the fourth quarter, Koroly found the end zone for a third time, as he rushed in from 15 yards out to make it 35-7. A little more than six minutes later, Colton Jones found TJ Troxell for a 36-yard touchdown pass. The scoring strike finished off a seven-play, 55-yard drive. Disbrow’s PAT made it 42-7.
Saint Vincent closed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Walker to Andre Dixon to cut its deficit to 42-14 with 3:49 to play.
Heacock completed 25-of-30 pass attempts for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Koroly surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for a second straight week, as the junior rushed 22 times for 127 yards. Wolf hauled in a game-high 13 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.