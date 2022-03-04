LEXINGTON, Ky. – Madison Kellione scored 20 points, Dasia Thornton and Laken Ball each had double-doubles and No. 2-ranked Transylvania remained undefeated with a 69-52 victory over Washington & Jefferson in the opening round of the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament Friday night.
Transylvania (25-0) moves on to the second round today. W&J (23-5) had its 11-game streak end but the Presidents can take solace in knowing that after a rocky first quarter they outscored an undefeated team over the final 23 minutes.
Transylvania forged a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and increased the gap to 42-27 at halftime.
The pace slowed considerably in the third quarter as W&J held Transylvania to only 10 points. In the fourth period, the Presidents closed to within 62-50 after a foul-line jumper by Victoria Koeck with 2:17 remaining but that was as close as W&J could get.
Koeck, who had a big fourth quarter, led the Presidents in scoring with a career-high 13 points. Piper Morningstar scored nine of her 11 points in the first half.
Thornton scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Transylvania outrebounded W&J 39-27.
Ball had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kennedi Stacy tallied 10 points.
The Pioneers had a big edge at the free-throw line, making 17 of 24 attempts compared to W&J’s 5-for-10.
W&J, which was making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010, trailed 15-11 late in the first quarter before Transylvania went on a pivotal 18-2 run during an eight-minute stretch.
Transylvania will play Southern Virginia in the Round of 32. Southern Virginia defeated Shenandoah, 67-48.