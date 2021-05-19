League champion Washington & Jefferson dominated the All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference baseball team and award winners as determined by a vote of head coaches.
Washington & Jefferson senior outfielder Adam Morris was selected as the PAC’s Player of the Year, while W&J junior righthander Henry Litman collected Pitcher of the Year honors. W&J sophomore utility player Tyler Horvat was recognized as the PAC Newcomer of the Year and the Presidents’ Jeff Mountain was named PAC Coach of the Year.
Through 36 games, Morris is hitting .412 with 35 RBIs and 43 runs scored. Twenty-one of his 49 hits have gone for extra bases (10 doubles, five triples, six home runs). Morris has a .400 average and 14 RBIs in two-out situations. His .731 slugging percentage and 87 total bases lead the league while his .490 on-base percentage ranks fourth. Morris’ six home runs and five triples are also the most by a PAC player.
Morris is the seventh W&J player to be named PAC Player of the Year since 2000. This is his first All-PAC selection.
Litman has a 9-0 record in 10 starts, which includes two complete games and a shutout, with a league-leading 1.23 ERA. His nine victories are tied for the most in the PAC and are tied for the fifth in NCAA Division III. Litman ranks second in the league with a .189 opposing batting average and third with 62 strikeouts. He has yielded just eight walks.
Litman is W&J’s fourth-straight PAC Pitcher of the Year selection and ninth award winner since 2009. This is Litman’s first All-PAC selection.
Horvat is hitting .367 this spring with six doubles, five triples, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 32 runs. He has the league’s fourth-best slugging percentage (.653) and has reached base at a .413 clip. Horvat is 11-for-12 in stolen base attempts.
Horvat was named the Most Outstanding Player at this year’s PAC tournament.
The PAC Coach of the Year award is Mountain’s ninth. He led top-seeded W&J (36-1) to its 13th PAC title last Saturday. It was the ninth conference championship for W&J under Mountain.
As the winner of this year’s PAC Championship Tournament, W&J earned the conference’s automatic bid to the Division III Championship. Team selections for the tournament will be announced Sunday.
Other W&J all-conference first-team selections include catcher Peter Kalinski, shortstop Nate Rush and pitcher Nick Drake (Canon-McMillan).
Third baseman Logan Scheider and pitcher Michael Zito were second-team selections.
Waynesburg did not have a players named to the first or second teams.
4 Vulcans named All-PSAC West: Four California University baseball players – senior third baseman Louden Conte, junior shortstop Jacob McCasley, senior pitcher Nick Riggle and senior utility player Anthony Venezia – were named All-PSAC West first team.
Conte, a California High School graduate, set a career high with six homers and 26 RBI despite missing eight games. He finished with a .288 average. Conte also finished league play with a 1.000 fielding percentage (29 chances).
McCaskey led the PSAC with 48 RBI and finished seventh with 10 home runs. He also paced the team with a .357 batting average, 37 runs, 87 assists, a .664 slugging percentage and a .418 on-base percentage.
Riggle earned All-PSAC West honors for the second time. He finished with a 7-4 record and a team-best 3.47 ERA while making a league-high 12 starts. Riggle ranked third in the conference with five complete games and closed his career tied for the all-time school record with 23 victories.
A leadoff hitter, Venezia led the team and finished third in the league with 18 stolen bases, plus ranked second on the team with 35 runs. Veneiza hit at a .279.
Junior outfielder Patrick Brogan, junior starting pitcher Dylan Brosky, junior relief pitcher Patrick Gumto and sophomore DH David Lee were named to the second team.