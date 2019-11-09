Junior linebacker Sean Doran recorded a career-high 12 tackles and returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown as Washington & Jefferson shut down Saint Vincent for a 42-10 victory at Cameron Stadium on Saturday.
The victory is the 750th all-time for the W&J and clinched the Presidents’ 36th consecutive winning season.
The win improves the Presidents to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Saint Vincent is 2-6, 2-7.
W&J running back Jordan West opened the scoring on a 67-yard touchdown reception on a first-quarter pass from Jacob Adams. West also had a 12-yard TD run that gave W&J a 21-3 late in the second quarter and a one-yard scoring plunge in the fourth quarter that made it 35-3.
On the first play of the second quarter, Saint Vincent’s Nick Srnka made a 24-yard field goal to cut the W&J lead to 7-3.
The Presidents added to their lead when Doran returned an interception 18 yards for a touchdown, pushing the score to 14-3.
Adams completed 15 of 19 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, including a seven-yarder to Payton Skalos in the third quarter.
EJ Thompson led W&J’s ground game with 71 yards on 13 carries, including a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Presidents’ defense held Saint Vincent to 69 yards net rushing and sacked Bearcats quarterback Lorenzo Cota six times.