GREENVILLE – Jacob Adams threw four touchdown passes, Jordan West had two scoring runs, Joey Koroly returned a kickoff for TD and Washington & Jefferson rolled to a 59-0 victory over Thiel in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener Saturday afternoon.
W&J (1-0, 2-0) forged a 35-0 lead in the first quarter and led 52-0 at halftime. The Presidents held Thiel (0-1, 0-2) to 127 total yards, including only 26 on the ground, and forced eight turnovers. It was the most takeaways for W&J in a game since 2014.
Andrew Wolf and Cameron O’Brien each caught two touchdown passes from Adams, who completed 15 of 19 passes for 195 yards. Backup quarterback Justin Heacock also completed 15 passes, in 18 attempts, for 133 yards.
Wolf and O’Brien each caught their TD passes in the first quarter. Adams hooked up with Wolf for scoring tosses of 17 and 26 yards in the game’s first five minutes, and O’Brien hauled in touchdown passes of four and 10 yards to make it 28-0.
West bolted into the end zone from two yards to make it 35-0. After Ian Phillips booted a 23-yard field goal, West scored again, on a seven-yard run, to make it 38-0.
W&J’s Alex Keith returned a fumble 52 yards for a touchdown with 11 second left in the second quarter to push the Presidents’ lead to 52-0.
The only scoring in the second half was a 98-yard kickoff return by Koroly to start the third quarter.
The Presidents’ Max Garda intercepted two passes and Mac Raymond has two quarterback sacks.