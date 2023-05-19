The Washington & Jefferson baseball team finished with 14 hits but suffered a 10-7 setback to host Misericordia in the opening round of play at the NCAA Division III Regionals Friday in Dallas, Pa.
W&J (31-13) will play Keystone in an elimination game Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The Presidents held an early 3-2 lead but Misericordia (34-12) moved ahead 7-3 after four innings. W&J scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning and added a run in the seventh to pull to within 7-6, but Misericordia sealed the win with a three-run bottom of the seventh.
Trevor Dean, Evan Sante and Logan Scheider paced the W&J attack with three hits apiece.
Nolan Lutz hit a solo home run and Scheider had a double.
Tyler Horvat was the losing pitcher. The senior surrendered seven runs in three innings. Horvat’s record falls to 11-3 this season. The loss is only the fourth in Horvat’s collegiate career.
