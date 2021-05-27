HIGH POINT, N.C. – Birmingham-Southern scored nine runs over the final two innings to secure a 12-10 victory over second-ranked Washington & Jefferson on the opening day of the six-team, double-elimination NCAA Division III Regionals at Truist Point in High Point, N.C.
W&J entered the top of the eighth inning with a 4-3 lead and just six outs away from a potential opening-game win. However, Birmingham-Southern scored six runs in the eighth inning and added three additional runs in the ninth to record the victory.
The loss drops the Presidents to 36-2 overall. W&J will face Marymount University in an elimination game on Friday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Birmingham-Southern, who was the runner-up at the 2019 Division III World Series, improves to 26-14 overall and will face the winner of the La Grange/Lynchburg game on Friday at 6 p.m.
Birmingham-Southern took an early lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Luke DePiero opened the game with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout to the right side moved DePiero to third base and then an RBI groundout by Drew Love scored DePiero to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage.
The Presidents put a runner into scoring position in the second, third and fourth innings but were unable to score the tying run.
Birmingham-Southern used a two-run home run by Jack Fleming to extend its lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning.
W&J’s offense found life in the bottom of the sixth. An RBI single by Peter Kalinski scored Jason Gregovits to cut the Birmingham-Southern lead to 3-1.
The very next batter, Presidents’ Athletic Conference Player of the Year Adam Morris, drilled a towering home run to left center field to even the score at 3-3. The home run was the seventh of the season for Morris.
Adam Moore then reached via a hit by pitch and Michael Zito followed with a one-out double to put a pair in scoring position. A throwing error by BSC scored Moore to give the Presidents a 4-3 lead after six innings.
After a scoreless seventh inning, the score remained 4-3 entering the eighth. BSC tallied nine runs over the next two innings to take a commanding 12-4 advantage.
Down to its last three outs, W&J battled in the bottom of the ninth. The Presidents scored six runs to cut the deficit to 12-10 before the Panthers finished off the victory.
The first five Presidents reached base in ninth. Moore produced the big hit with a three-run home run to left. The blast was the fourth of the season for Moore.
Henry Litman earned the start and tossed seven strong innings while picking up a no-decision. The junior righty allowed three runs and scattered eight hits. Zito suffered the loss. The senior falls to 1-2 in 2021. Horvat and Morris finished with two hits apiece during a nine-hit effort by W&J.