The season-opening college football game between California and Alderson Broaddus has been cancelled, according to Cal’s athletic director/compliance officer Dr. Karen Hjerpe.
“There will not be a game with Alderson Broaddus,” Hjerpe said.
Cal was to open its 2023 football season Aug. 31 with a non-conference game at Alderson Broaddus. But the financially-troubled private school in Philippi, W.Va., had its authorization pulled this week during an emergency meeting of the Higher Education Policy Commission, and state higher education officials prepared an order leading to its wind-down.
Among the other standing orders was immediately ending all athletic and extracirricular activities.
Hjerpe said the cancellation of the game came as a surprise to her.
“With such short notice and time frame, we cannot get another team to take its place on the schedule,” she said.
Hjerpe said many schools are reaching out to the Alderson Broaddus student-athletes, hoping to get them to transfer in to their institutions.
“Their coaches are trying to find homes for 103 athletes,” Hjerpe said. “We have had no direct communication from them. But any institution would open their arms to the students.”
Hjerpe said California, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, can offer Alderson Broaddus athletes scholarships only if there are funds available.
“All our athletic scholarships funds are raised through outside sources,” said Hjerpe.
In a message sent to Alderson Broaddus students, Bethany College president Jamie Caridi said in part:
“To the Alderson Broaddus students affected, we want you to know that Bethany College is here to offer immediate assistance and relief by extending our support and inviting you to join the Bethany College Community. Bethany College is committed to providing an expedited transfer process by providing you a financial aid package, reviewing your transcript, and assigning you housing within 24 hours to ensure you lose little if any ground in pursuit of your degree.”
“We got a few calls,” said Bethany head coach Brandon Robinson. “There were a few guys in the recruiting process who chose Alderson Broaddus over us. Some of them are interested in coming to Bethany now. Not too many. I think there are a few guys who can make a big impact for us that we lost (in recruiting), some offensive linemen. Next week, we’ll have a good idea about whether they will be coming.”
Hjerpe said she was contacted by the NCAA apprising her of the situation.
“The NCAA will give leniency to student-athlete transfers,” Hjerpe said.
According to West Virginia’s Metro News, tax filings from 2020 showed Alderson Broaddus with more than $37 million in liabilities and $904,424 in net income. Consolidated financial statements from 2020 and 2021 showed the college’s greatest debt is a $27 million community facilities loan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has been a lifeline for struggling rural colleges.
Alderson Broaddus was hit last week with a termination notice of $776,598.70 in unpaid water, sewer and electric bills.
Alderson Broaddus is a Baptist college that has roots in Phillipi, starting in 1909.
