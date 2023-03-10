Basketball NCAA stock

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A bad start, a bad finish and too much Leah Johnson erased what the California women’s basketball team accomplished in the middle quarters Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.

California fell behind by double digits in the first quarter, battled back to within one point after three quarters but was outscored 29-17 in the pivotal fourth quarter and couldn’t stop Johnson, who had a game-high 44 points as West Chester defeated the Vulcans 80-67 in the opening game of the Atlantic Regional.

