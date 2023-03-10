GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A bad start, a bad finish and too much Leah Johnson erased what the California women’s basketball team accomplished in the middle quarters Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
California fell behind by double digits in the first quarter, battled back to within one point after three quarters but was outscored 29-17 in the pivotal fourth quarter and couldn’t stop Johnson, who had a game-high 44 points as West Chester defeated the Vulcans 80-67 in the opening game of the Atlantic Regional.
Cal finishes year with a 21-11 record and the PSAC championship.
Point guard Ciaira Loyd led four Vulcans in double figures with 20 points. Rajah Fink had 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds, Halle Herrington tallied 14 points and Allycia Harris had 11.
Johnson made 17 of 28 shots for West Chester (23-8). Johnson wea sheld to 12 points when Cal defeated West Chester in the PSAC tournament semifinals.
West Chester used an 11-point run to take a 22-7 lead after one quarter. The Vulcans cut into the deficit in the second quarter and trailed 37-30 at halftime, and closed to within 51-50 after three quarters.
The Golden Rams started the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to stretch the lead to 62-50 with 5:54 left. Cal used an 8-1 spurt to make it a two-possession game at 67-63 on a jumper by Loyd with 2:15 remaining. However, West Chester scored seven-straight points to reclaim a double-digit lead.
