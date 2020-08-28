The Uniontown Area School District announced Friday that it will, after all, participate in all fall sports, clearing the way for its football, boys soccer and girls soccer programs to proceed with their seasons.
In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that fall sports be postponed until at least January, Uniontown had opted to cancel the “high-contact” sports of football, boys soccer and girls soccer, but decided to give the go-ahead for golf, cross country and girls volleyball.
However, even with the late decision to play, Uniontown’s football and soccer teams must build their own independent schedules, according to the WPIAL. The Red Raiders were members of the Class 4A Big Eight Conference in football. Uniontown’s original opponents were left with open dates on their schedules after the Red Raiders canceled their season. Some of those opponents found alternate matchups. Among those was Trinity, which filled its Oct. 9 opening with a home game against Washington. That game is not impacted by the Uniontown decision.
It’s possible that Uniontown could move back into its Sept. 25 spot on Ringgold’s schedule.