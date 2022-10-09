The California Vulcans were in the red zone in the closing seconds before an offensive penalty resulted in time expiring on Saturday afternoon in a 22-21 loss to No. 18 IUP in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play at Adamson Stadium in the 13th edition of the Coal Bowl.

With the loss, the Vulcans fell to 3-3 overall with a 2-1 mark in divisional action. The Vulcans have lost three games this season by a combined nine points to teams that were the preseason favorites in the PSAC polls. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawks improve to 5-0 this season and remain tied with Gannon for first in the PSAC West standings with 3-0 record.

