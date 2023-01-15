Cal 83, Gannon 66
Behind a career-high 25 points and seven three-pointers from redshirt junior Jermaine Hall, Jr., the California Vulcans won 83-66 at Gannon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action on Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, Cal improves to 7-8 overall with a 4-5 mark in league play. Meanwhile, Gannon remains winless this season and drops to 0-13 behind a 0-9 record in conference competition.
Hall shot 9-of-16 from the field, including 7-for-10 from beyond the arc, while grabbing eight rebounds and two assists. The Baltimore native is averaging 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game with a shooting percentage of .520. Hall entered play having made no more than two three-pointers in a game this season while shooting 35.4 percent (23-of-65) from beyond the arc.
Sophomore Keith Palek III registered 23 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field behind a trio of three-pointers. Palek also collected five rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Cam Polak notched 12 points in the win, while redshirt freshman Donald Whitehead, Jr. finished with nine points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench.
Allegheny 89, Waynesburg 62
The Waynesburg University men's basketball team hosted Allegheny on Saturday afternoon for a Presidents' Athletic Conference contest. The Yellow Jackets were overwhelmed by a long range barrage from the Gators that ultimately led to an 89-62 win for the visitors.
Allegheny (10-6, 8-3) connected on an outstanding 17-of-40 three point attempts. Waynesburg (4-11, 2-9) knocked down just four-of-22 from beyond the arc. The home team held a sizeable advantage from the foul line, where it converted 16-of-21 attempts, as compared to the Gators' six makes in eight tries, but it wasn't enough to counteract the visitors' work from downtown.
Women's results
Allegheny 50, Waynesburg 41
The Waynesburg University women's basketball team hosted Allegheny for a Presidents' Athletic Conference game on Saturday at the Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse. Though the Yellow Jackets fell short by the final score of 50-41, Waynesburg had the Gators on the ropes before a late run ultimately decided the day's final outcome.
Allegheny (7-8, 7-4) opened the game on an 11-2 run, but the Jackets (2-14, 2-9) bounced back with an 8-2 surge of their own. Junior Avery Robinson, freshman Alli Bailey and junior Marley Wolf all scored to pull the home team to within three points of tying the score.
Allegheny posted the final six points of the opening period to take an 18-11 edge into the second quarter.
Defense was the name of the period as the two squads combined for just 24 points. Robinson tallied back-to-back field goals to open the quarter, before a three pointer by freshman Aubrey Burns tied the score 18-18.
The two conference rivals traded field goals on the next four possession, before a three pointer by senior Anika Dansby gave the Yellow Jackets its first lead of the game at 23-22.
Dansby and Robinson tied for the team scoring lead with 11 points each. Dansby also swiped a game-high three steals.
