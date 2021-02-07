Isaac Stamatiades had a career- and game-high 19 rebounds to go along with 16 points as Westminster routed Waynesburg 82-52 in a PAC game.
The contest marked the first athletic event held at Waynesburg University since March 10, 2020.
Stamiatides, who had his third double-double of the season and 22nd in his career, had four assists, which tied a career-high. Three other Titans finished in double figures, including first-year Andrew Clark, who finished with a team- and career-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. Clark also drilled a game- and career-high five three-pointers in the contest, going 5-for-7 from long range. Senior Daniel Ritter scored 16 points and junior Tyler James scored 14 points, collected six rebounds and had a game-high three blocks.
Waynesburg junior forward Isaiah Alonzo led all scorers with 20 points on seven-of-16 shooting from the field. The returning All-PAC second-team performer added a team-high six rebounds.
Women’s Results
Westminster 65, Waynesburg 58: The Westminster College women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season following a 65-58 win at home against Waynesburg University Saturday afternoon in PAC action..
Junior Magen Polczynski led the Titans with 16 points, to go along with a game-high four assists and five rebounds. Sophomore Natalie Murrio also scored in double-digits with 12. Sophomore Camden Hergenrother added nine points, to go along with eight rebounds, and sophomore Lindsay Bell provided a spark off the bench with a career-day with career-highs in points (7) and rebounds (10).
Waynesburg senior guard Andrea Orlosky scored 26 points and 15 rebounds. Brooke Fuller finished with 14 points and five rebounds, while sophomore point guard Anika Dansby added 11 points, three rebounds, and a team-high three assists.