Freshman Sarah Berardelli posted 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 79-45 victory for the Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon at Waynesburg University.
Alie Seto narrowly missed a double-double, as the senior added 17 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists in the victory.
Kamryn Lach tallied 12 points, as the junior was a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the three-point line. Piper Morningstar finished with 10 points to round out the quartet of double-digit scorers for W&J.
Maria Lawhorne matched her career-high with 13 rebounds to lead the Presidents’ efforts on the glass. Lauren Gilbert dished out a game-best nine assists.
The Presidents scored the first seven points of the game before eventually building a 20-11 lead after the first quarter. Both teams traded baskets throughout the second quarter. W&J slightly outscored Waynesburg during the second to take a 40-28 edge after 20 minutes. The Presidents defense allowed just six field goals over the final 20 minutes and outscored the Yellow Jackets by a 39-17 margin to run away with the win.
Waynesburg senior guard Andrea Orlosky and junior forward Brooke Fuller tied for the team lead in points with 14 each. Abigail Green paced the team in rebounds with six and added five points.
Men’s results
Waynesburg 61, Wash & Jeff 55: The Washington & Jefferson College men’s basketball made just 18 field goals and shot 28.6 percent from the field in a 61-55 loss to visiting Waynesburg University in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.
The loss snapped the Presidents’ four-game winning streak. W&J falls to 5-2 in 2021. The win improves Waynesburg to 3-4.
Isaiah, a 6-10 forward, dominated on both sides of the ball, accumulating a game-high 16 rebounds and tying for the game lead with 23 points to help the Yellow Jackets hold on to a 61-55 win.
Matt Popeck joined Alonzo as the only other double-digit scorer for the Yellow Jackets, tallying 13 points and adding a game-high two steals. Knotts contributed prominently on the stat sheet by tallying nine points, five assists and four rebounds.