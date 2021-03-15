Hannah Johnston hit two free throws with 12 seconds to play Laura Gilbert hit another with six seconds to play to seal Washington & Jefferson’s 66-62 victory over Bethany in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament Monday.
The second-seeded Presidents (7-0) advance to the semifinal round where they’ll host No. 3 Grove City on Wednesday evening{/span}
It was the only free throws of the game for Johnston, who finished with four points. Gilbert finished with 12 points. Alie Seto had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
It’s been two weeks since W&J played a game. The team was forced to the sideline with COVID-19 problems.
Bethany was led by Makenzee Mason, who scored 26 points Nikki Bradbury hit five three-point field goals and finished with 20 points.
W&J led 37-33 at halftime and both teams scored 29 points in the second half.
Saint Vincent 87, Waynesburg 59: Ella Marconi scored 20 points to help Saint Vincent to an 87-59 victory over Waynesburg in the PAC tournament Monday.
Waynesburg (3-8) jumped out to a 7-0 advantage following four points by senior Andrea Orlosky and a three-pointer by freshman Marley Wolf. The two teams traded the lead back-and-forth throughout the majority of the opening period, with the Waynesburg taking its final advantage of the opening quarter with 3:27 showing on the clock. Unfortunately, that was the Jackets’ final lead of the contest.
Saint Vincent turned it into a rout with a 24-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Carlee Kilgus scored 13 points for Saint Vincent. Marconi added 15 rebounds, 13 off the defensive boards, for a double-double.