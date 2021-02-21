The Washington & Jefferson College men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures and 13 players score overall as the Presidents defeated Franciscan 97-70 at the Salvitti Family Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
W&J advances to a 4-1 while Franciscan drops to 1-3 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) play.
The Presidents’ 97 points were the most for the men’s basketball team since W&J scored 99 points against Penn State DuBois on Dec. 22, 2014. It’s the most for the Presidents against a conference opponent since dropping 100 on Waynesburg on Jan. 2, 2013.
Nicholas Campalong (Sewickley, Pa./Ambridge) posted a team-high 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks. Zach Queen (Jeannette, Pa./Hempfield Area) connected on five-of-six shots from the field on his way to 13 points and four assists.
Cameron Seemann had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kyran Mitchell recorded 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Jake Livingston had 10 points in 17 minutes of action.
Nick Gearhart set career highs with eight points and nine rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Okikiola Agbale had eight points and six rebounds in nine minutes of play.
Waynesburg 68, Bethany 43: The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team hosted Bethany for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) showdown on Saturday afternoon. For a second-straight game, the Yellow Jackets were able to break open a close halftime score for a comfortable victory, this time downing the Bison 68-43.
Waynesburg’s (2-3) defensive efforts stole the show for the victors. The home team racked up 14 steals to make up the majority of Bethany’s (0-5) 21 turnovers. The Jackets held the visiting squad to a 30 percent shooting effort from the floor (15-of-50) and a three-for-21 showing from three-point range (14.3 percent).
All those numbers add up to the fewest points allowed by the Jackets since holding Catholic to 42 on Dec. 29, 2015.
Women’s Results
Wash & Jeff 78, Franciscan 52: A 31-point first quarter helped power the Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team to a 78-52 victory over Franciscan University on Saturday evening.
The win improved W&J to 5-0 on the season. Each of the five victories has been by double digits, as the Presidents have won by an average of 28.8 points per game.
Alie Seto finished with a game-high 19 points. Maria Lawhorne posted her first double-double of the season, as the senior had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Lauren Gilbert filled the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.