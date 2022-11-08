J.R. Mazza hit a three-point field goal with 47 seconds left to secure an 85-84 victory by Washington & Jefferson over Penn State-Altoona in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
Mazza’s basket gave W&J an 85-80 lead. Saivon Word would make all four free throws in the final :26 but no more.
Mazza finished with 10 points. Nick Gearhart led all scorers with 29 points and Matt Seidl scored 19. Isaiah Langston had 10 rebounds to go with his six points.
PJ Charles led Penn State-Altoona with 17 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Word had 15 points and Andruw Harman 14.
Women’s results
W&J 67, Marietta 53: Bryn Bezjak scored 19 points to lead Washington & Jefferson toa 67-53 victory over Marietta in the season-opener for both teams Tuesday.
Adalyn Cherry and Meghan Dryburgh each scored 18 points. Dryburgh had 13 rebounds for a double-double and four assists.
Paige Tolson led Marietta with 11 points.
Case Western 94, Waynesburg 48: Five players scored in double figure to pace Case Western Reserve to a 94-48 thumping of Waynesburg in the season-openers for both teams.
Preet Gill led the way with 20 points and 11 rebound for a double-double. She was followed by Margaret Terry, who poured in 16 points. Emily Plachta scored 15 points, Isabella Mills had 12 and Kayla Charackliss chipped in 10.
Avery Robinson led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points.
