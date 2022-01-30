Junior Dejah Terrell reached the 1,000-point milestone in her career on Saturday afternoon, as the California University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team cruised to a 66-45 win at Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 11-3 this season behind a 6-3 mark in conference action. Cal has won 38 of the last 39 games in the series dating back to 2002. Meanwhile, Slippery Rock falls to 10-6 overall with a 5-5 record in league action.
Terrell led the team with 15 points and added eight rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of action. She entered the season with 746 career points in two years at Albright and ranked sixth in NCAA Division III with a single-season school record 608 total points during the 2019-20 campaign. Terrell averages 17.5 points over 54 games in her career.
Fellow junior Shauna Harrison scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including four three-pointers, off the bench. She also posted seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win.
W&J 87, St. Vincent 53: The Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team was clicking on all cylinders offensively in a decisive 87-53 win over rival Saint Vincent College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.
Coming off its first conference loss of the season Wednesday, W&J turned in its best offensive effort of the season. The Presidents converted a season-best 56.4 percent of its field goals, matched its season-high with 11 made three-pointers, tallied a season-high 27 assists and finished with a season-high 87 points against the Bearcats.
Freshman guard/forward Meghan Dryburgh was a catalyst for the offense throughout the first half. Dryburgh knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to open the scoring.
Waynesburg 68, Franciscan 48: On Wednesday, Jan. 26, the Waynesburg University women’s basketball team picked up arguably its biggest win of the last two seasons when it edged perennial Presidents’ Athletic Conference powerhouse Saint Vincent 60-59. Saturday, the Yellow Jackets were able to carry the momentum from that victory with them to Franciscan.
Waynesburg (3-14, 3-8) never trailed after the first two minutes of play and rolled to a 68-48 triumph.
Sophomore guard Marley Wolf just missed out on a double-double after posting 11 points and a contest-best nine boards. Junior forward Leighton Croft led all bench players with 12 points over just 14 minutes on the floor.
Men’s results
California 92, Slippery Rock 83: Behind 20-point games from junior Zyan Collins and sophomore Philip Alston, the California University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team took a 92-83 win at Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action on Saturday afternoon.
With the victory, the Vulcans improve to 14-4 overall with a 9-3 mark in conference play. Cal also extended its winning streak to six games, which is the longest for the program since the 2009-10 campaign. Meanwhile, The Rock falls to 10-6 this season behind a 6-4 record in league action.
Alson registered his 11th double-double of the season on Saturday. He scored 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting and five-of-seven from the free-throw line while collecting 15 rebounds. Alston also set a career high with five assists and added three blocks while playing 37 minutes in the win. The Ohio native has collected at least 15 rebounds in a game five times this year.
Collins finished with 20 points on 6-of-12 from the floor and six-of-eight from the free-throw line. He has scored at least 20 points five times this season and has registered 14 career 20-point games. Collins also collected four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in the victory.
Senior Brent Pegram scored 14 points behind three-of-six from beyond the arc. He also totaled four rebounds, six assists and three steals at Slippery Rock. Teammate Preston Boswell registered 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists while playing all 40 minutes.
W&J 87, St. Vincent 67: A strong finish to the first half allowed the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team to break open a close game and roll to a comfortable 87-67 victory over visiting Saint Vincent in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Saturday at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
The win helps W&J complete the regular season sweep of Saint Vincent. The Presidents rolled to a 103-63 win over the Bearcats back on Dec. 4.
The victory improves W&J to 9-2 in conference play and 14-4 overall. The loss drops Saint Vincent to 2-15 overall and 1-10 in the league.
Franciscan 84, Waynesburg 74: The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team traveled to Franciscan on Saturday for a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup. The Yellow Jackets suffered through some uncharacteristic troubles in terms of defense and ball control that led to an 84-74 loss to the Barons.
Waynesburg (11-7, 7-4) committed 15 turnovers in the setback after going six-straight contests in which it allowed just eight or less. The Jackets’ stingy defense also struggled with Franciscan (5-10, 3-6), which tallied the most points against the Orange and Black since giving up 95 to Muskingum on Dec. 18, 2019.
Matt Popeck and graduate student forward Nijon Kirkman each posted 23-point double-doubles on the day. Popeck pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, while Kirkman grabbed 11 boards of his own.