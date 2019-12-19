The Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team went on the road to play its second game in less than 24 hours and lost to hot-shooting Carnegie Mellon, 87-70, in a non-conference game Wednesday.
W&J falls to 7-4 while CMU moves to 7-2. The Tartans, who have won seven in a row, shot 53 percent and made 11 of 23 three-point attempts.
CMU matched its season-high scoring output with 78 points behind a career-high 20-point outing from Daniel Weiss.
Carnegie Mellon built a 16-point halftime lead at 45-29. A 7-0 run by W&J pulled the Presidents to within 51-39 with 15:46 remaining but that was as close as W&J could get.
A.J. Blue led W&J with a season-high 14 points, his first double-digit scoring outing of the season. Okikiola Agbale followed with 13 points, Cameron Seemann had 11 and Zach Queen 10.
Women’s result
Carnegie Mellon 77, Waynesburg 56: Using turnovers to build an early lead, Carnegie Mellon benefited from self-inflicted mistakes by Waynesburg to defeat the Yellow Jackets, 77-56, in a nonconference game.
Five players for Waynesburg (1-8) had at least four turnovers. The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over to the Tartans 32 times, including 21 in the first half.
Carnegie Mellon (5-4) benefited on those mistakes, scoring 29 points off turnovers for the game. It led 33-23 at halftime.
Emily Archer came off the bench and scored a team-high 16 points for the Tartans. Three starters were also in double figures for CMU. Leah Weslock had 13 points. Katie Higgins and Makayla Filiere each finished with 10.
Waynesburg’s Brooke Fuller led all scorers with 23 points, making 11 of 18 shots and grabbing 11 rebounds in the process for a double-double. Alli Delaney also had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.