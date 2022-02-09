Lauren Bennett’s three-point field goal with 47 seconds remaining gave the California University women’s basketball team its first lead of the game and the Vulcans held on to beat host Indiana 64-59 in a PSAC West contest Wednesday night.
IUP (10-6, 16-6) led throughout until Bennett’s three-pointer from the right wing broke a tie and put Cal (10-4, 15-4) on top, 62-59.
Cal’s Dejah Terrell twice went to the free-throw line in the game’s 12 seconds, both times making one of two, to provide the final margin of victory.
Terrell had game-highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Ciaira Loyd narrowly missed having a triple-double as she finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Shauna Harrison also scored 13 points.
Justina Mascaro topped IUP with 15 points and Rajah Fink had 14.
Wash & Jeff 75, Waynesburg 49: Sarah Berardelli, Aleena McDaniel and Maddi Gutierrez each scored 12 points and Presidents Athletic Conference leader Washington & Jefferson defeated Waynesburg 75-49 at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
W&J (14-1, 17-4), which has won five straight, had a huge contribution from its bench as the Presidents’ reserves outscored Waynesburg’s 50-9.
The Presidents led 18-15 after one quarter, but a 16-0 run that began late in the first period broke the game open. Waynesburg (4-10, 4-16) was held to only 15 points over the middle two quarters. The Yellow Jackets shot only 26 percent and made 7 of 30 three-point attempts.
W&J had a big edge at the free-throw line, making 25 of 28 compared to Waynesburg’s 10-for-12. McDaniel made all eight of her free-throw attempts.
Brooke Fuller had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Jackets. Avery Robinson also scored 14.
W&J had 12 different players score.
Men’s results
Indiana 87, California 79: Tomiwa Sulaiman scored 26 points, Ethan Porterfield had 23 and Indiana overcame a 16-point deficit to beat California 87-79 in a PSAC West game.
IUP (15-2, 21-2) trailed 24-8 before finding its scoring touch and closing to within 43-39 at halftime. The Crimson Hawks opened the second half with an 11-2 run to take the lead and Cal (10-5, 15-6) never recovered.
The Vulcans’ Philip Alston had a huge game, scoring a game-high 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He had 17 points in the first half as Cal made 11 of its first 15 shots.
Brent Pegram finished with 19 points and Preston Boswell had 11 for the Vulcans.