Isaiah Smith scored 22 points and made six of Chatham’s 14 three-point field goals as the Cougars held off a furious rally to beat visiting Waynesburg 76-71 Wednesday night in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball opener.
Chatham (1-0, 1-2) led 37-31 at halftime and opened a double-digit lead by starting the second half with a 10-1 run.
Waynesburg (0-1, 0-2), however, battled back and closed to within 68-62 with 1:49 remaining. A three-pointer by Bryson Wilt brought the Yellow Jackets even closer, at 68-65 with 1:39 to play.
Smith, however, sank two free throws and Nick Bomar made a clutch three-pointer to put Chatham up 73-67 with 50 seconds left and sealed the win.
Marcos Cintron scored 16 points, Blaine Gartley had 15 and Bomar 13 for Chatham.
Jansen Knotts led Waynesburg with 21 points. Matt Popeck followed with 19 and Jake Scheidt scored 14.
Women’s results
Wash & Jeff 61, Bethany 42: Meghan Drybaugh scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Washington & Jefferson cruised to a 61-42 victory over visiting Bethany in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
W&J (1-0, 3-1) played solid defense throughout, holding Bethany (0-1, 0-2) to seven points in the first quarter and nine in the third. The Presidents led 29-18 at halftime and held Bethany to 28 percent shooting for the game.
W&J had balanced scoring. Sarah Berardelli tossed in 12 points and Bryn Beziak contributed 11.
Lindsey Garrison was the only player to score in double figures for Bethany. She had 13 points. The Bison made only two of 19 three-point attempts.
Chatham 72, Waynesburg 51: Arielle Brunner led three Chatham players in double figures with 16 points as the Cougars defeated visiting Waynesburg 72-51 in a turnover-filled Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener.
Zelimar Rodriguez scored 15 points and Ashlie Louden had 10 for Chatham (3-0), which led 32-16 at halftime.
Avery Robinson scored a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg (0-2). The Yellow Jackets committed 22 of their 32 turnovers in the first half before Robinson flipped in 15 of her points during the second half.
Clara Paige-Miller also scored in double figures for Waynesburg, finishing with 11.
Chatham committed 22 turnovers.
