Basketball NCAA stock

Isaiah Smith scored 22 points and made six of Chatham’s 14 three-point field goals as the Cougars held off a furious rally to beat visiting Waynesburg 76-71 Wednesday night in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball opener.

Chatham (1-0, 1-2) led 37-31 at halftime and opened a double-digit lead by starting the second half with a 10-1 run.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In