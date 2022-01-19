Washington & Jefferson erased all but three points from a 16-point deficit with four minutes to play, and the Presidents had the basketball with less than 10 seconds remaining.
However, a three-point shot that would have forced overtime didn’t fall for the Presidents and Chatham escaped with an 85-80 victory in a key Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night.
The loss dropped W&J to 7-2 in the PAC, 12-4 overall. Chatham is 4-1 in the league and 9-1 overall.
Malik Potter led Chatham with a game-high 24 points, and Ben Pollock and Marcos Cintron each had 19.
Nick Gearhart paced W&J’s scoring with 18 points, John Mazza and Kyran Mitchell each had 15 and Kaden DeVito scored 10.
California 75, Clarion 67: Philip Alston continues to put up double-doubles for California.
Alston had game-highs of 29 points and 17 rebounds as California defeated Clarion 75-67 in a PSAC West game at Tippin Gymnasium.
Alston also blocked four shots for the Vulcans, who improved to 5-3 in the PSAC and 10-4 overall.
Zyan Collins scored 20 points and Brent Pegram had 17. Keith palek grabbed 13 rebounds for the Vulcans, who led 42-35 at halftime.
Clarion (2-6, 6-7) was led by Gerald Jarmon’s 22 points.
Women’s results
California 71, Clarion 47: Ciaira Loyd and Dejah Terrell each scored 18 points and California pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 71-47 victory over host Clarion in a PSAC West game.
Terrell had a double-double as she grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Loyd had seven assists.
Brionna Allen also scored in double figures for Cal (4-2, 9-2), finishing with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting.
Cal led 35-23 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Clarion 20-5 in the third quarter to open a 27-point lead.
Sierra Bermudez led Clarion (2-8, 3-12) with a game-high 21 points that included five three-point field goals.
Wash & Jeff 55, Chatham 28: Washington & Jefferson’s Meghan Drybaugh scored 13 points, Kamryn Lach had 12 and they combined to make 10 of 14 shots, proving that nothing was wrong with the rims at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Chatham, however, might disagree.
W&J held Chatham to 19% shooting in the Presidents’ 55-28 victory in a PAC contest.
The win keeps W&J unbeaten in the PAC at 7-0 and 10-3 overall. W&J has won five straight.
The Presidents led 23-13 at halftime as the Cougars shot only 19% from the field. W&J then outscored Chatham 19-5 in the third quarter to pull away.
Chatham is 2-3 in the PAC and 8-4 overall.